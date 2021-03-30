McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues Earnings Results

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.97-3.02 EPS.

NYSE:MKC opened at $90.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average is $92.85.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

