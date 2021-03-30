McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $90.13, but opened at $92.99. McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 42,347 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.
Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (NYSE:MKC)
McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.