McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $90.13, but opened at $92.99. McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 42,347 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

