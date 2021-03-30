McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the February 28th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
OTCMKTS MCCRF remained flat at $$0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. McCoy Global has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.55.
McCoy Global Company Profile
