McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the February 28th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

OTCMKTS MCCRF remained flat at $$0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. McCoy Global has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

