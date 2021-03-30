McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

MCD stock traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $225.10. 51,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,170. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $167.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.57 and a 200-day moving average of $215.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

