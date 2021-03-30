Mdex Hits 24 Hour Volume of $531.37 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Mdex has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $311.36 million and approximately $531.37 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $4.09 or 0.00006948 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00057721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00255784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $544.77 or 0.00925782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00050459 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076411 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00031860 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

