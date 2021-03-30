Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.94

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.94 and traded as high as $7.18. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 10,134 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFIN. TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Medallion Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $176.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.02.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,046,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

