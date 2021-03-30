MediShares (MDS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.60 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $17.60 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MediShares alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00021934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,770.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.46 or 0.00644800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000893 BTC.

About MediShares

MDS is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.