Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,725 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Medpace worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 9,005.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,057. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.26. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $177.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 19,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $2,790,399.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,937,086.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,942 shares of company stock worth $36,097,027. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

