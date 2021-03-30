Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Trustco Bank Corp N Y

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.5% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,225,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.88. The stock had a trading volume of 47,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,449. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $160.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

