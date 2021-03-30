MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Tops One Day Volume of $10,694.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 68.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 91.3% lower against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $10,694.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00057271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00248330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.74 or 0.00922255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00049976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00075859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00030888 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

