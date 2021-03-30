MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 81.85% from the company’s current price.

MEGEF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MEG Energy from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MEG Energy from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins upped their price objective on MEG Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MEG Energy from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEGEF opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. MEG Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.44.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.