Megacoin (MEC) Price Reaches $0.0353 on Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $8.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.60 or 0.00332351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004098 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000746 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,446,334 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

