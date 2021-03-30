MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th.
In other news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ MEIP opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $363.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.65. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
