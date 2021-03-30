Melon (MLN) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Melon coin can currently be bought for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00021920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,596.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.93 or 0.00636940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000893 BTC.

About Melon

Melon is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

