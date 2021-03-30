Meme (MEME) Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Meme has a market capitalization of $94.35 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Meme token can currently be bought for about $3,369.53 or 0.05727574 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.08 or 0.00363892 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004724 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00029744 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

Buying and Selling Meme

