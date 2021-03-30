Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.71 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $6,636.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.58 or 0.00369474 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004785 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00029499 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.97 or 0.05578126 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

