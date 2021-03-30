Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Gap Down to $14.54

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.54, but opened at $13.93. Mercer International shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 637 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Get Mercer International alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $969.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -325.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth about $4,589,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.