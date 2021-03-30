Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.3% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $98,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,617,000 after purchasing an additional 139,485 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,182,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.17. 287,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,153,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average is $79.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

