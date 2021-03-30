Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,609,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,635,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,827,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,348,000 after buying an additional 756,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

MRK stock opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

