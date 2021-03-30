Merculet Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $270,720.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Merculet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and $270,720.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Merculet has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,315,191,408 tokens. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

