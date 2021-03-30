Mercury Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Mercury token can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $8,906.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00058055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.90 or 0.00258531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $545.62 or 0.00928643 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00075986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Buying and Selling Mercury

