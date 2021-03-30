Meridian Network (LOCK) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $229,518.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00068052 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002337 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.