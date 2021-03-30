Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $124,192.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,446,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 205,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 8,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

