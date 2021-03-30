Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $890.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

NYSE MTH opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $28.94 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average of $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $61,734,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 149,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 113,998 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

