Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 37,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,283. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.54. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $176,692.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,198 shares of company stock valued at $338,452. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.