Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 37,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,283. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.54. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $176,692.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,198 shares of company stock valued at $338,452. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.