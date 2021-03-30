Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Down to $19.50

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.50, but opened at $18.83. Merus shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 296 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRUS. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Merus in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The company has a market cap of $752.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,174,180 shares of company stock valued at $28,464,455. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth $9,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

