Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Up 78.2% in March

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the February 28th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

MESA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Mesa Air Group news, Director Dana J. Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $30,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,685 shares in the company, valued at $913,517.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,136,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 35.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.