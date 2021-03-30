Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MESO. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 3.71.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. Analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Mesoblast by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

