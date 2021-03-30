Meta (MTA) Achieves Market Cap of $53.77 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Meta has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar. One Meta token can now be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00005264 BTC on major exchanges. Meta has a total market capitalization of $53.77 million and $8.71 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00057659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.71 or 0.00243906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.93 or 0.00889235 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00049880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00030336 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

Meta Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

