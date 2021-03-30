MetaHash (MHC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.82 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $55.33 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00057912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.26 or 0.00247805 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.99 or 0.00906394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00049796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00076015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030306 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,629,827,829 coins and its circulating supply is 2,460,180,948 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

