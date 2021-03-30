MetaMorph Price Up 41.8% Over Last Week (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 41.8% higher against the dollar. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $8,991.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10,921.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.43 or 0.00637411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00068025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00027411 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

