Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) Insider Purchases A$49,941.54 in Stock

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) insider Helen Nash bought 13,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.63 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of A$49,941.54 ($35,672.53).

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.59.

Metcash Company Profile

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

