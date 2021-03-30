Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Short Interest Update

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,398. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.20. Methanex has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $811.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 86.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

