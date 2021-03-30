MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,536,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,136,000 after purchasing an additional 413,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife stock opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. MetLife has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

