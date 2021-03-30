Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.86

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$58.86 and traded as low as C$57.33. Metro shares last traded at C$57.87, with a volume of 659,675 shares changing hands.

MRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Metro from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on Metro from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Metro from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$54.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. Analysts predict that Metro Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Metro Company Profile (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

