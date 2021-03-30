Metronome One Day Volume Reaches $144,155.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Metronome token can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004653 BTC on exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $31.79 million and approximately $144,155.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00058663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00260741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $552.10 or 0.00935142 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00049386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00077456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00031795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,906,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,572,547 tokens. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

