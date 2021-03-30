Mettalex (MTLX) Price Hits $10.67

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Mettalex token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.67 or 0.00018117 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mettalex has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $11.98 million and $4.43 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00057976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.83 or 0.00257847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $534.67 or 0.00907997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00050122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00076392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Mettalex Token Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 tokens. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com

