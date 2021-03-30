MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the February 28th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 92.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 20.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 24,998 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MIN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,158. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

