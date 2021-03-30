MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,583,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,234 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of MGM Resorts International worth $81,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $42.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other MGM Resorts International news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,587.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

