MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $509,697.76 and approximately $667.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00014007 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 76.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 405,818,128 coins and its circulating supply is 128,516,200 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

