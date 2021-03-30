Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Price Target Raised to GBX 146

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 144 ($1.88) to GBX 146 ($1.91) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON MBH traded up GBX 5.65 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 141.65 ($1.85). The stock had a trading volume of 294,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,256. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 144.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. Michelmersh Brick has a twelve month low of GBX 83.30 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The firm has a market cap of £133.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89.

About Michelmersh Brick

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand; and traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand.

