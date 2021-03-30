Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MICR traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. 1,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22. Micron Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Micron Solutions alerts:

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.