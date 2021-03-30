Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MICR traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. 1,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22. Micron Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.50.
Micron Solutions Company Profile
