Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.6% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.04. 306,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,758,506. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

