Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,548 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622,672 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,285,916,000 after buying an additional 550,059 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 82,447 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,436,127 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,353,711,000 after buying an additional 146,435 shares during the period. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $235.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.38 and its 200-day moving average is $221.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

