Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 941,422 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $90,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.09.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $147.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.11 and a 52-week high of $148.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

