Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Update

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSVB remained flat at $$15.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. 74 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 million, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.34. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $16.59.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Mid-Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured consumer loans.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.