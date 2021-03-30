Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Shares Down 1.5%

Midwich Group Plc (LON:MIDW) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 433 ($5.66) and last traded at GBX 448 ($5.85). 13,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 111,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 455 ($5.94).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £396.95 million and a PE ratio of -104.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 454.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 427.90.

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. The company's products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical AV, broadcast, professional audio, lighting, and unified communications.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.