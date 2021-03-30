Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIST. HC Wainwright started coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of MIST opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $176.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 4.20. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 51.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

