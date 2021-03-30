MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Up 8.1%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) was up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 6,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 560,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.71.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

