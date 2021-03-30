Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading Down 2.3%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL)’s share price was down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14). Approximately 26,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 489,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.95. The company has a market capitalization of £3.78 million and a PE ratio of 10.75.

About Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

